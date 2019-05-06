Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Dirt Bike Crash Sends Man To Hospital

May. 6 2019

A Buffalo, Minnesota man was transported to the hospital after a dirt bike crash in Brainerd Saturday afternoon.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old David Peter Norton was transported to Essentia – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd after the dirt bike he was driving crashed. Deputies responded to the incident off of Highway 210 and Sploezens Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Norton was transported to the hospital by North Ambulance with a possible neck injury.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

