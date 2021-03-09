Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Demonstrators Demand Justice for George Floyd

Lakeland News — Mar. 8 2021

People in Brainerd held a demonstration on Monday concerning George Floyd and the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

About 15 people joined the last-minute demonstration on the corner of 6th and Washington Streets. The demonstrators held their signs for more than two hours, getting mixed reactions from cars driving by. They wanted to show support to Floyd’s family and displayed their demand for justice, no matter who it is that commits a crime.

Every demonstrator said they plan to bringing awareness to the injustices against the Black community until they start to bring changes.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Twin Cities Law Enforcement Prepares for Start of Derek Chauvin Trial

Appeals Court Orders Judge to Reconsider Adding Charge in Derek Chauvin Case

Jury Selection Begins Next Week in Trial of Derek Chauvin

Demonstrators Protest Line 3 on Anniversary of Grand Rapids Oil Spill

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.