Brainerd Demonstrators Demand Justice for George Floyd

People in Brainerd held a demonstration on Monday concerning George Floyd and the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

About 15 people joined the last-minute demonstration on the corner of 6th and Washington Streets. The demonstrators held their signs for more than two hours, getting mixed reactions from cars driving by. They wanted to show support to Floyd’s family and displayed their demand for justice, no matter who it is that commits a crime.

Every demonstrator said they plan to bringing awareness to the injustices against the Black community until they start to bring changes.

