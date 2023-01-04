Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency for Wednesday

Lakeland News — Jan. 3 2023

A winter storm warning is out for portions of the Lakeland viewing area, and the City of Brainerd has declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency begins on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Parking is banned on the following streets beginning at 3 a.m.:

  • Front Street from South 6th Street to South 8th Street
  • Laurel Street from South 6th Street to South 8th Street
  • South 7th Street from Maple Street to Front Street

All vehicles parked during this restriction will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Once snow is removed from the block, vehicles and utilize on-street parking.

Also on Wednesday, the first day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:

  • All Snow Emergency Routes
  • All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south
  • All streets west of the Mississippi River
  • All streets south of Wright Street

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the second day of parking restrictions, there is no parking on the following streets:

  • All Snow Emergency Routes
  • All east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west

By — Lakeland News

