Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency Effective Thursday Morning

Lakeland News — Dec. 22 2022

The city of Brainerd is declaring a snow emergency effective Thursday morning.

To keep roads, sidewalks, and residents safe, road crews will be out to make sure all pavement is cleared. Snow plowing will start at 4 a.m. on Dec. 22, and on that day there will be no parking on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes
  • All north-south streets or streets that generally run north-south
  • All streets west of the Mississippi River
  • All streets south of Wright Street

On Friday, Dec. 23, there is no parking on the following streets:

  • All snow emergency routes
  • All east-west streets or streets that generally run east-west

According to the city, staff will likely plow the entire city on Thursday, with clean-up on east-west streets starting on Friday.

To help make their jobs easier, Brainerd city engineer Jessie Dehn is asking for the public’s help and cooperation.

“The snow emergency routes are obviously the most pressing in priority,” says Dehn. “We want people to be off of there so we can clear those and make sure we have those major routes available.”

Cars parked on snow emergency routes will be ticketed and towed immediately. Parking is banned on all other city streets the day they are scheduled to be plowed until they have been plowed from curb to curb.

All vehicles plowed around will be issued a $25 parking citation. Vehicles not moved within 48 hours of being plowed around will be towed at the owner’s expense.

More information on the city’s snow emergency policy can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Toys for Kids Program Helping Kids Receive Xmas Gifts This Year

Youth for Christ and Junction in Brainerd Adds Mentorship Program

Crow Wing Co. Declares Local Emergency Due to Winter Storm Damage

Iditarod Musher Wade Marrs Visits St. Francis School in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.