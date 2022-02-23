Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency as Plows Work Around the Clock

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Portions of central Minnesota got walloped with eight to 12 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday, and because of that, the city of Brainerd issued a snow emergency.

Multiple school districts and local businesses were closed Tuesday. All available snow plows are working around the clock to keep the roads as clear and safe as possible.

Plows will be out through Crow Wing County Tuesday night, so it’s important to remember to give plows as much room as possible. If you do have to travel or commute, watch your speed and leave early in case of any delays.

Parking on the streets of downtown Brainerd will be prohibited Tuesday night for plowing. Also, due to the cold temperatures, salt and sand are not very effective, so crews are not putting it down, as it could cause the snow to become stickier and make it harder to plow.

