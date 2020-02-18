Brainerd Dance Team Places 4th In State Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd High School girls dance team placed 4th in this past weekend’s state tournament. It was the first time in school history that both their jazz and kick performances qualified for state final competition.

Although Brainerd finished just shy of medaling at the competition, head coach Cindy Clough couldn’t have been more proud of how her team competed.

Eastview of Apple Valley took home the state title, while Chaska High School finished just above Brainerd to medal.

