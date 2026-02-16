Brainerd Dance Sweeps at State With 3rd Straight High Kick Title, 1st Ever in Jazz

It was a clean sweep for Brainerd dance this past weekend, where they won their third-consecutive Class AAA high kick state title and their first ever state title in jazz dance.

“It was just so awesome,” said junior dancer Camryn Anderson. “I don’t feel like there’s a good way to describe the pure joy that we all felt. I feel like it was mainly just knowing all of our hard work really paid off, was the biggest feeling I felt. I know that we all were just so excited and like, couldn’t believe it and still can’t.”

The Warrior dance team, known as the Kixters, had never finished better than fourth in the jazz competition. They earned perfect scores of 160 in choreography and 80 in routine while posting a category-best 230 of 240 in effectiveness and 145 of 160 in execution.

“Our mindset was really just, pushing our hardest and whatever happened out there, we knew we could do the dance,” said freshman Penelope Hartwig. “We knew we could do the technique and everything. We just had to try our hardest and whatever happened, happened. We could only control the control-ables.”

In high kick, Brainerd was dominant as ever, also scoring perfect marks in choreography and routine effectiveness as well while earning the top score in difficulty.

“We felt we had already accomplished so much with jazz,” said senior captain Eva Clough. “Just going in another day, having to reset, get in the mind of, ‘Hey, even though such amazing things happened last night, we have to have that same drive and same energy that we had the day before,’ and just getting all that together to do it again took a lot. But, we did it.”

Crosby-Ironton also competed at the state dance meet and finished fifth in Class A for both high kick and jazz.