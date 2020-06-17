Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Couple Rescues Abandoned Baby Raccoons

Lakeland News — Jun. 16 2020

Multiple abandoned baby raccoons are now safe thanks to a local Brainerd couple.

The couple had discovered the abandoned baby raccoons in a tree by their home. After multiple days of noticing their mother missing, they contacted a local animal shelter for guidance on how to proceed. With the help of Garrison’s animal shelter, the couple was able to safely rescue the baby raccoons from harm’s way.

The raccoons will be treated by the shelter and eventually let back out into the wild when it’s safe for them to be on their own again.

