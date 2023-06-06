Brainerd Community Welcomes New Lyman P. White Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, June 3rd, saw the Brainerd community celebrate the newest addition to its catalog of local parks with the official opening of Lyman P. White Park.

The project was the result of over a decade’s worth of work from the Brainerd Riverfront Committee, which sought to create a space for people to enjoy Brainerd’s access to the Mississippi River.

“The Brainerd Riverfront Committee deserves a ton of accolades and thanks for what has come together, just a fantastic space to bring people together and bring them back to the Mississippi.” said Brainerd Mayor, Dave Badeaux.

“They’ve been working on it for years and years,” said Brainerd Park Board President, Andrew Shipe, “They started construction last spring and wrapped it up a few weeks ago and we’re here today.”

One of the most important features of the new park is its access to the waterfront, which was the cause of its creation.

“It’s something we’ve kinda had a little bit so far, but those are very limited access.” explained Shipe, “And this whole park is about the river.”

The opening saw a flood of citizens standing by to watch the ceremonial ribbon cutting to officially open the new park to the public at large.

“It’s great to just be able to see people start to use it.” said Badeaux, “To see people come out and enjoy it, that’s what really matters and it’s really exciting.”

In addition to its waterfront access, Lyman P. White Park also features an amphitheater made to support local artists.

