Brainerd Community Theatre Moves Performances Back Inside

Chris BurnsJun. 17 2021

Stars can now be viewed indoors. No, not the stars in the sky – the stars of the Brainerd Community Theatre. After a year of performing under the stars, they’re transitioning back indoors.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Brainerd Community Theatre had all their musicals, concerts, and other events outdoors. That’s all changing for their upcoming play, a production of “The Odd Couple”. Organizers say this is all possible due to people getting vaccinated and Central Lakes College following the new guidelines.

“The Odd Couple” will be performed Tuesday, June 22 to Thursday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 29 to Thursday, July 1. Tickets can only be purchased at the door.

