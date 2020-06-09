Brainerd Community Theatre Hosting Livestreamed Play Next Week
Brainerd Community Theatre will be hosting its first ever virtual play next week.
Due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, “A Long Trip” will be hosted at the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center with no audience, but will instead by streaming live for free. The one-act play will run from June 16th through the 18th.
For more information on the show, you can visit the CLC Performing Arts program’s website.
