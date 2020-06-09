Brainerd Community Theatre Hosting Livestreamed Play Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Community Theatre will be hosting its first ever virtual play next week.

Due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, “A Long Trip” will be hosted at the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center with no audience, but will instead by streaming live for free. The one-act play will run from June 16th through the 18th.

For more information on the show, you can visit the CLC Performing Arts program’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today