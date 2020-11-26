Brainerd Community Thanksgiving Meal Prepares for Delivery and Pickup-Only Event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

American Legion Post 255 in Brainerd will not be packed inside this year, but they are expecting record number of deliveries and pickups.

“Last year, we made 810 meals and 360 deliveries. This year we expect about 1,000 deliveries and 400 pickups,” said General Manager Janelle Fitch.

The Fire and Rescue team, both Brainerd and Baxter Police Departments, and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office will be delivering meals throughout the Brainerd Lakes area. Fitch admitted that she has lost some volunteers this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but even so, she has seen so many people step up.

“It has been basically people calling in saying, ‘can I help,'” Fitch said. “I say, ‘if you want to work in the kitchen, be here at eight, if you want to deliver, be here at 9:30am.'”

So if you are one of the 400 or so people who are coming tomorrow for pickup, this is what you should expect:

“We will have a tent at the building, a runner will take your name down, grab your food, and you won’t have to leave your car,” said Fitch.

Delivery will be from 10 to 11 AM, and pickup orders from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today