Oct 29, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Brainerd Community Shows Up for Yearly ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

7.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, a leading cause of death. Community members in Brainerd recently came together for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

388 walkers, donors, and sponsors raised more than $107,000 to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s classes and resources for local families, and advance dementia research.

Donations of any amount are accepted through December 31st, and these funds are critical to providing programs for families in the community.

Gifts can be made at act.alz.org/brainerd.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

10-29-2025

News

BSU Men’s Hockey Riding Momentum Of 5-Point Weekend Into Bowling Green Series

Bemidji Lumberjacks Football Generic sqk 16x9

10-29-2025

News

Bemidji Football Looks To Finish Strong Against Alexandria In Section 8AAAAA Championship

boo2flu thumbnail

10-29-2025

News

Sanford Bemidji Hosts “Boo to the Flu” Halloween Flu Shot Event

greenway raiders volleyball generic new sqk

10-29-2025

News

Greenway High School Girls’ Volleyball Falls to Esko in 7AA Semifinal Match