Brainerd Community Shows Up for Yearly ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

7.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States, a leading cause of death. Community members in Brainerd recently came together for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

388 walkers, donors, and sponsors raised more than $107,000 to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s classes and resources for local families, and advance dementia research.

Donations of any amount are accepted through December 31st, and these funds are critical to providing programs for families in the community.

Gifts can be made at act.alz.org/brainerd.