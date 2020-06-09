Brainerd Community Members Show Opposition to White Supremacy with Protest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Brainerd Lakes community gathered for a peaceful demonstration Monday evening to show their opposition to white supremacy, police brutality, and race-based violence.

The demonstration was led by organizers from Lakes Area Activism. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Brainerd courthouse for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the exact amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down on George Floyd’s neck.

Demonstrators were asked beforehand to wear protective masks and social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today