Brainerd Community Members Show Opposition to White Supremacy with Protest

Lakeland News — Jun. 8 2020

Members of the Brainerd Lakes community gathered for a peaceful demonstration Monday evening to show their opposition to white supremacy, police brutality, and race-based violence.

The demonstration was led by organizers from Lakes Area Activism. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Brainerd courthouse for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the exact amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down on George Floyd’s neck.

Demonstrators were asked beforehand to wear protective masks and social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

