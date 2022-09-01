Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project

Hanky HazeltonAug. 31 2022

The Brainerd community was invited to learn the future vision of Highway 210 and view the early design plans for the Washington Street improvement project.

On Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Land Services building in Brainerd, the public had an in-person opportunity to ask questions and see new developed Highway 210 plans, designed over the last two years by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

With approximately 33,000 cars traveling this highway each day, MnDOT is focused on the safety of the public, which is why they have several things they are looking to update. There’s been concerns of losing some on-street parking with their updates, but there are also tradeoffs for this approach.

As of right now, the project hasn’t been started and won’t be for some time because it has been funded for 2026 to leave room for modifications. It is estimated to take two years to complete, but could be shortened depending on how quickly they can shut things down and start construction.

If you were unable to attend the Highway 210 future vision meeting, you are encouraged to visit futurehwy210brainerd.com and provide your comments or suggestions through September 12th.

By — Hanky Hazelton

