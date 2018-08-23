Brainerd Community Invited To Paint Downtown Mural

The Crossing Arts Alliance is seeking community painters to put their own touch on a new mural project in Downtown Brainerd.

The public is invited to come out to 711 Laurel St. from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to help paint in a portion of the mural. The project was made possible by Brainerd Restoration through the deTour Downtown Social Crowdfunding Campaign.

“We’re getting started on our mural. We’re going to bring some color to the walls of downtown Brainerd. We’re really excited. We have Tony Powers here who has worked on a design, and after he gets his design put in we’re inviting the community to come in and paint in a part of it,” explained Lisa Jordan, Executive and Artistic Director of the Crossing Arts Alliance. “So they can be part of the action.”

In the case of rain, the project will be rescheduled. Paint and brushes will be provided.