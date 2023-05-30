Brainerd Community Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd’s Memorial Day ceremonies have been a yearly tradition since 1968, but last year’s parade down 3rd Avenue and the main ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery were moved inside the National Guard Armory due to rain. This year, however, the sun shined brightly on the community of Brainerd as it sought to honor its fallen heroes.

The ceremonies started on the Laurel Street Bridge, where a wreath was thrown into the Mississippi River to commemorate those lost at sea. The Brainerd Honor Guard was in attendance and performed a 21-gun salute as well. The procession moved just down the street for a small ceremony at the All-Veterans Memorial before moving to the parade route, which led directly to the entrance of Evergreen Cemetery for the main ceremony.

Hundreds gathered to pray, salute, and give thanks to those who fell in battle. Crow Wing County Veteran Service Officer Erik Flowers spoke during the event, which was capped off by Craig Coonan from Boy Scout Troop 45, who read the Gettysburg Address in front of the crowd. Chaplin Reverend Eusebia “Chappy” Rios finished with a prayer for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

After the ceremonies, the American Legion and Brainerd Elks hosted a free picnic lunch for the veterans and their families.

