Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Community Honors Fallen Heroes on Memorial Day

Charlie YaegerMay. 30 2023

Brainerd’s Memorial Day ceremonies have been a yearly tradition since 1968, but last year’s parade down 3rd Avenue and the main ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery were moved inside the National Guard Armory due to rain. This year, however, the sun shined brightly on the community of Brainerd as it sought to honor its fallen heroes.

The ceremonies started on the Laurel Street Bridge, where a wreath was thrown into the Mississippi River to commemorate those lost at sea. The Brainerd Honor Guard was in attendance and performed a 21-gun salute as well. The procession moved just down the street for a small ceremony at the All-Veterans Memorial before moving to the parade route, which led directly to the entrance of Evergreen Cemetery for the main ceremony.

Hundreds gathered to pray, salute, and give thanks to those who fell in battle. Crow Wing County Veteran Service Officer Erik Flowers spoke during the event, which was capped off by Craig Coonan from Boy Scout Troop 45, who read the Gettysburg Address in front of the crowd. Chaplin Reverend Eusebia “Chappy” Rios finished with a prayer for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

After the ceremonies, the American Legion and Brainerd Elks hosted a free picnic lunch for the veterans and their families.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

DNR Urges Boating Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

MN State Patrol, DPS Start ‘100 Safest Days’ Campaign to Stop Deadly Summer Crashes

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity Finds New Place to Call Home After Years of Searching

Crow Wing Co. Jail Gets Board Approval to Hire Extra Officers During Staffing Shortage

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.