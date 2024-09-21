Brainerd Community Gathers for Annual Armed Forces Tribute Event

The Brainerd community came together Friday afternoon to honor those who served the country and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the annual Armed Forces Tribute Event.

Nationally recognized as POW/MIA Day, representatives within both Brainerd and the state of Minnesota stopped by the All Veterans Memorial, reflected, and remembered those that fought to give civilians a better life.

“As I said here today, this community has a lot of resources and not just a lot of resources, but I know that it’s a lot of different organizations that come around our veterans and work together,” said Jesse Jones, Lighthouse Beginnings Director of Ministry and Outreach and an MC for the event. “A lot of people try to be separate, but they come together and work collectively to get the job done. And that’s what I can appreciate about this community.”

About 200 people were in attendance for the Armed Forces Tribute Event.