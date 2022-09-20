Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson
It was 11 days ago that Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson suffered a brain injury during the team’s football game at Moorhead High. He was immediately rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for surgery. Since then, Conner has received a lot of support towards his recovery from not only Brainerd, but from all over the state of Minnesota.
As of Sunday, doctors took Conner off of his sedation and paralytic drug to let his body start working on its own again, a crucial first step in Conner eventually waking up.
Since his injury, over $75,000 has been raised to help aid in his recovery. Conner also received personalized letters from the Minnesota Gopher football team along with a $7,400 donation by current NFL player and former Brainerd Warrior Joe Haeg.
In honor of Conner’s number of 21, Firehouse Subs and Blaze Pizza in Baxter will be holding a benefit this Wednesday, Sept. 21 for Conner and his family.
In addition, The Teehive is offering Conner’s Crew t-shirts for sale through their website through Wednesday, where 100% of sales will be donated to Conner and the Erickson family. $18,000 has been raised so far through sales of the t-shirts.
