Brainerd Community Action Heads Into Busy Summer Season With New Director

May. 17 2019

There is a new face to Brainerd Community Action, the area’s fiscal agency that connects area non-profits with Brainerd Lakes Area citizens.

Cassie Carey joined Brainerd Community Action in March as the organization’s new executive director after previous director, Holly Holm, left for a job with the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce. Carey has an extensive background working with Crow Wing Energized and has been hard at work preparing for the busy summer season ahead.

“We’ve got some unique times ahead of us for change, as well as continuing the wonderful tradition. When I inherited this job and this awesome role, I found out that Brainerd is Minnesota’s Fourth of July capital,” said Carey. “Because we have that claim to fame, it’s something that I have to live up to and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Brainerd Community Action is currently looking for sponsors and partners for the Brainerd 4th of July Celebration. For more information or to learn how to donate, contact Cassie Carey at (218) 829-5278 or cassie@brainerdcommunityaction.org.

Rachel Johnson

