Nov 12, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Community Action Hands Out More 2025 Community Awards

Brainerd Community Action continued its tour of handing out community awards on Wednesday as they recognized the Non-Profit of the Year and Youth Volunteer of the Year.

The non-profit recognized for their work in the community went to Smiles for Jake, an organization that aims to shed light on mental health issues and suicide prevention through outreach events held throughout the year.

Marianna Kaul was recognized as the Brainerd Youth Volunteer of the Year. She was honored for her work with the Brainerd Leo Club, a service organization for youth ages 12-18, and her work to help engage her peers in community events and activities.

Brainerd Community Action also recently recognized Mark Cross as the Community Service Provider of the Year.

