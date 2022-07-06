Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Community Action Celebrates City with 4th of July Parade

Hanky HazeltonJul. 5 2022

Brainerd Community Action put on this year’s 4th of July parade in downtown Brainerd to celebrate a special anniversary for the city.

As the day began, the streets seemed empty, but they quickly filled up with many Brainerd residents ready to listen to the sounds of America. Brainerd Community Action holds a handful of events a year, including a 4th of July parade, and this year, it was themed around the city’s 150th anniversary, which was celebrated last year.

Brainerd and Baxter have had a long standing tradition of serving the military and supporting the public. The Shriners were another group out at the parade, were out to raise funds for kids with certain disabilities at no charge to the families.

After two years of COVID-19 shutting things down and Brainerd slowly getting back on its feet, Brainerd Community Action is giving residents a taste of how future events will be going forward. They also wanted to say thank you those who made things like the 4th of July parade possible.

