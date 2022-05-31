Brainerd Commemorates Those Who Gave All on Memorial Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With some unexpected rain, the Brainerd Memorial Day committee was pleased to bring Memorial Day events back to pre-COVID status.

Since 1868, Memorial Day has been observed in the United States of America to celebrate and honor the valiant sacrifice of those in the military who have given their lives in service to the country. On Monday, the town of Brainerd honored the fallen and those who continue to serve this country.

Part of Monday’s ceremony included the tossing of a wreath with the text “Some Gave ALL” into the Mississippi River to remember those who were lost at sea.

After the wreath was tossed in honor of the fallen, everyone moved to the Crow Wing County Courthouse for a short ceremony on behalf of veterans. The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute.

After the completion of guns firing, it was then time to listen to the ceremonies and watch the parade. The day usually ends at Evergreen Cemetery, but due to weather, things were moved to the National Guard Armory and Bataan Memorial. The service and ceremony concluded with Brainerd High School Band playing to end the day.

One sentiment shared by Randy Aldous was to always remember our veterans and our troops who are currently serving, and that they are the important part of America and need our support.

If you missed the Monday’s ceremony, you can go watch the recording on Facebook or by visiting the Brainerd VFW’s website.

