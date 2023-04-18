Brainerd Closes Streets, Roads, & Trails Due to Area Flooding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to high water levels from the Mississippi River, the city of Brainerd has closed several streets, roads, and trails until waters recede.

People are asked to not travel around gates, barricades, and cones in flooded areas, as flood waters can create life-threatening safety hazards. Closures include:

East River Road between College Drive/Kiwanis Park and Jenny Street

Multi-use trails adjacent to Boom Lake and Rotary Park

Evergreen Landing Park adjacent to Evergreen Cemetery

