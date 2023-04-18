Brainerd Closes Streets, Roads, & Trails Due to Area Flooding
Due to high water levels from the Mississippi River, the city of Brainerd has closed several streets, roads, and trails until waters recede.
People are asked to not travel around gates, barricades, and cones in flooded areas, as flood waters can create life-threatening safety hazards. Closures include:
- East River Road between College Drive/Kiwanis Park and Jenny Street
- Multi-use trails adjacent to Boom Lake and Rotary Park
- Evergreen Landing Park adjacent to Evergreen Cemetery
