Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Hall Reopens to the Public

Lakeland News — Jul. 28 2020

Brainerd City Hall was reopened to the public today for the first time since its complete shutdown in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public access will look and feel a little different due to safety measures being taken by the city hall staff. These will include having to wait outside the hall’s east entrance until approval, then being asked to fill out a health questionnaire upon entry, and even signing in on a city login for contact tracing precautions.

Brainerd City Hall is strongly urging the public to continue conducting business online or by phone if at all possible.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Target Joining Walmart in Closing Stores on Thanksgiving Day

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Giving Free Masks To Area Businesses For Customers

Akeley Regional Community Center is Building an Emergency Shelter

Bicyclist Completes 600-Mile Trip From Iowa Border to Mississippi Headwaters

Latest Stories

Target Joining Walmart in Closing Stores on Thanksgiving Day

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Brainerd Lakes Chamber Giving Free Masks To Area Businesses For Customers

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Akeley Regional Community Center is Building an Emergency Shelter

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Paul Bunyan Park in Akeley Looking at New Renovations

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Bicyclist Completes 600-Mile Trip From Iowa Border to Mississippi Headwaters

Posted on Jul. 28 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.