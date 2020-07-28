Brainerd City Hall Reopens to the Public
Brainerd City Hall was reopened to the public today for the first time since its complete shutdown in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public access will look and feel a little different due to safety measures being taken by the city hall staff. These will include having to wait outside the hall’s east entrance until approval, then being asked to fill out a health questionnaire upon entry, and even signing in on a city login for contact tracing precautions.
Brainerd City Hall is strongly urging the public to continue conducting business online or by phone if at all possible.
