Brainerd City Council Votes To Designate Gustafson Park as a City Park

The Brainerd City Council voted last week to designate Gustafson Park in Brainerd as a city park.

The designation comes after previous discussions on developing the space for a future housing project. The idea originally came before the board in November, but after seeking an opinion from the Park Board, the council decided to keep the area for the public’s use.

“This to me seems like the best way to have something that the Park Board doesn’t have to invest any more money into,” said Brainerd City Council member Jeff Czeczok. “It’s used by a lot of people. It’s a neighborhood amenity that you can’t find once you use it for development, it is gone forever. So I would be against any any action to develop this further and spend money on surveyance.”

The Council unanimously voted to make the parcel a city park, a designation that had never previously come before the council.