Brainerd City Council Votes Kelly Bevans in as New President

Chris BurnsJan. 8 2021

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Brainerd City Council voted 7-0 for Kelly Bevans to become the council’s new president.

Bevans has previously been the president of the council twice before. He is happy to have the title, but jokingly said that only means he has more bosses.

The members of the council convene every first and third Monday of each month. Councilman Mike O’Day says his first goal is to hire a new police chief.

