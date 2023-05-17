Brainerd City Council Votes Against Allowing Alcohol at City Parks
The Brainerd City Council has voted 4-3 against a proposal that would allow the consumption of alcohol in city parks.
A revised proposal with a clause prohibiting alcohol at organized youth events will be put together and brought back to the council next month. Until then, law enforcement will decide if and how they want to enforce the current ordinance.
