Brainerd City Council Supporting Crow Wing County’s ICE Agreement

The Brainerd City Council is supporting the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Council member Jeff Czezok presented the agenda item at the last city council meeting, where the resolution passed unanimously.

Last month, the county agreed to join the agency’s 287(g) program, which allows ICE to delegate local officers the authority to perform specific functions under the agency’s direction.

A Brainerd citizen suggested the resolution to Czezok and also helped him draft it for the meeting. Regarding the Sheriff’s Office, the resolution reads in part that “such decisions being made by them are sincerely coming from allegiance to their oaths and are made in their studied assessment of the best interests and needed security of the citizens of Crow Wing County, and the safety of all its inhabitants.”

Council member Gabe Johnson added that he’s glad to see the county made this agreement and that people should respect all the laws in this country.