Brainerd City Council Reviews Alcohol Sale & Consumption Ordinance for City Parks

The Brainerd City Council called a special meeting on Wednesday, May 31st, to discuss a revised version of an ordinance to allow alcohol sales and consumption in city parks with a permit.

In a vote held on May 15th, city council voted 4-3 to strike down the original proposal.

Some council members believed that alcohol consumption was already taking place in some city parks and felt it appropriate to allow alcohol in certain circumstances.

The four members opposed cited the ordinance failed to specify the continued ban of alcohol at youth events in parks, these concerns were addressed with the newest revisions.

“Staff has prepared a revised ordinance that addresses this more succinctly by prohibiting the consumption of alcohol where there are organized youth events.” explained Brainerd City Engineer and Public Works Director, Jessie Dehn, “Staff did include a provision that would prevent the occupants of the campground and allow those users to use alcohol as part of their campground reservations.”

These revisions were approved by city council, and another public hearing for the ordinance will be held at the council’s next regular meeting on Monday, June 5th, at 7:30 p.m.

