Brainerd City Council Offers City Administrator Position to Nick Broyles

Brainerd City Council members have selected a person they hope will soon become the city’s next City Administrator. After a two-day process, the council unanimously decided to offer the position to Nick Broyles.

Broyles most recently served as the public works director in Spearfish, South Dakota. Broyles beat out four other candidates. The council interviewed all five candidates Monday, while also taking information from department heads of the city as well as citizens who attended the meet-and-greet on Sunday into account.

The council assigned president Kelly Bevans and council members Mike O’Day and Gabe Johnson to negotiate the terms of Broyles’ contract. Approval of the contract is up for a vote shortly.

Should Broyles decline the offer from the City of Brainerd, Crosby City Administrator Matthew Hill is the council’s second choice to fill the position.

