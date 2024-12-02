Brainerd City Council Moving Forward With S. 6th, Willow St. Roundabout Project

Brainerd City Council members unanimously agreed to move forward with a roundabout project at the intersection of willow and south sixth street during last month’s meeting.

Traffic control options have been discussed amongst council members since 2022, after reports from the Minnesota State Patrol showed more than 60 crashes occurring at the intersection between willow and south sixth street.

And after brief talks on adding a traffic light there in 2023, the council deemed a roundabout the best option.

The roundabout will now go out for bids with construction expected to begin in 2025..