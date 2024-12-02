Dec 2, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Brainerd City Council Moving Forward With S. 6th, Willow St. Roundabout Project

Brainerd City Council members unanimously agreed to move forward with a roundabout project at the intersection of willow and south sixth street during last month’s meeting.

Traffic control options have been discussed amongst council members since 2022, after reports from the Minnesota State Patrol showed more than 60 crashes occurring at the intersection between willow and south sixth street.

And after brief talks on adding a traffic light there in 2023, the council deemed a roundabout the best option.

The roundabout will now go out for bids with construction expected to begin in 2025..

 

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Bemidji Airport

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Business

Essentia Health Announces Plans for Musculoskeletal Center in Brainerd Area

Crime

Items Thought to Be from Thefts, Burglaries Recovered in Little Falls

Crime

MN Law Enforcement Increasing DWI Enforcement on Roads This Holiday Season

Community

Bemidji’s 28th Annual “Night We Light” Celebration Happening Day After Thanksgiving