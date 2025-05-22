Brainerd City Council Moving Forward with Code Enforcement Ordinance

A new ordinance could be on the horizon for Brainerd, as members of the city council unanimously agreed to move forward with the proposal to allow further active code enforcement along the city’s thoroughfares and parks.

The city of Brainerd’s current code enforcement does allow active action from city staff, but only after running complaints through the council. With the proposed ordinance, staff members would be able to bypass filing complaints along the aforementioned city areas, with Brainerd’s building inspector and code enforcement officer Jason Stockinger conducting said actions.

“This would allow staff to perform active code enforcement along these certain major thoroughfares such as Business 371, Highway 210, and as stated, around city parks, as well as on their way to other non-complaint such as inspections,” said Brainerd Ward 1 councilor Tad Erickson, who also chairs the Safety & Public Works Committee.

The ordinance will be brought back to the council for final approval at a later meeting.