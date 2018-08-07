Lakeland PBS
Brainerd City Council Hopes To Save Water Tower

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 6 2018
The Brainerd City Council met today and on their agenda was once again the fate of the Historic Water Tower. The future of the water tower was brought into question after stucco began falling off its exterior last month.

The consensus of the city is to save the tower but the first step is to inform the public of the total cost of the rehabilitation. They hope by having an ongoing discussion they can work with the community to develop a financial plan to save the water tower.

“The time is now, it really is. If we wait, it’s going to be too late and we would love to take it to the citizens and do a referendum but I feel like that’s a little premature. I think we need to find as much funding as we possibly can before that happens in order to make sure that the citizens of Brainerd are not footing the entire bill for a structure and an icon for an entire region, if not state,” said City Council Member Dave Badeaux.

The public is encouraged to attend the next Brainerd City Council meeting which will be held August 20.

Rachel Johnson
