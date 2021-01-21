Brainerd City Council Going with Interim Police Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After the first Brainerd City Council Meeting of 2021, they had voted on giving the Brainerd police chief job to Brent Baloun. As City Administrator Jennifer Bergman said then, with the negotiations to be had, this is far from done.

She was right: Baloun did not accept the position. Now, deputy chief Mike Bestul will head the Brainerd Police Department on an interim basis up through the end of the year until a permanent replacement for outgoing chief Corky McQuiston can be found.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today