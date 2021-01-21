Brainerd City Council Going with Interim Police Chief
After the first Brainerd City Council Meeting of 2021, they had voted on giving the Brainerd police chief job to Brent Baloun. As City Administrator Jennifer Bergman said then, with the negotiations to be had, this is far from done.
She was right: Baloun did not accept the position. Now, deputy chief Mike Bestul will head the Brainerd Police Department on an interim basis up through the end of the year until a permanent replacement for outgoing chief Corky McQuiston can be found.
