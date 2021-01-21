Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Going with Interim Police Chief

Chris BurnsJan. 20 2021

After the first Brainerd City Council Meeting of 2021, they had voted on giving the Brainerd police chief job to Brent Baloun. As City Administrator Jennifer Bergman said then, with the negotiations to be had, this is far from done.

She was right: Baloun did not accept the position. Now, deputy chief Mike Bestul will head the Brainerd Police Department on an interim basis up through the end of the year until a permanent replacement for outgoing chief Corky McQuiston can be found.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Essentia Health Sports Center Streaming Local Sports

Level 3 Offender Moving to Crow Wing County

In Focus: Central Lakes College to Offer Associate Degree in Music

Brainerd’s Young Learners Back to School Next Week

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.