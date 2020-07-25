Brainerd City Council Discussing Lifting Restrictions on Area Food Trucks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd City Council is discussing the possibility of lifting restrictions on food trucks in the area.

Some community members have argued that the locations where food trucks are allowed to operate are too limited and prevent people from joining the food truck business. Others have voiced concerns that easing restrictions on food trucks will ultimately harm already struggling brick-and-mortar restaurants.

The Public Works Committee will continue the discussion of food truck restrictions on August 1st.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today