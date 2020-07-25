Brainerd City Council Discussing Lifting Restrictions on Area Food Trucks
The Brainerd City Council is discussing the possibility of lifting restrictions on food trucks in the area.
Some community members have argued that the locations where food trucks are allowed to operate are too limited and prevent people from joining the food truck business. Others have voiced concerns that easing restrictions on food trucks will ultimately harm already struggling brick-and-mortar restaurants.
The Public Works Committee will continue the discussion of food truck restrictions on August 1st.
