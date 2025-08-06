Aug 5, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd City Council Discusses St. Francis Church & School Expansion Plans

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Community

Bemidji State Unveils $25 Million ‘For the North’ Fundraising Campaign

Business

Iconic Pequot Lakes Water Tower Gets New Paint Job

Education & Government

New Security Measures at MN Capitol Set to Go into Place

Sports

Bemidji State Football Sets Own Expectations Coming into 2025 Season