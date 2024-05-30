May 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd City Council Discusses Response to Bureau of Mediation Services

The Brainerd City Council held a special meeting yesterday to discuss the city’s response to the Bureau of Mediation Services.

The city was told a petition was filed by the Brainerd Public Utilities Managers and Supervisors Association on May 17. The petition requested exclusive representation for collective bargaining.

As the petition described the union, the BPU Managers and Supervisors Association requested six employees be a part of the union, but the city felt that two employees did not qualify.

“One of the six does not supervise anybody,” said Brainerd City Administrator Nick Broyles. “And then the other one was a party to some some negotiations, so we felt that they would be a confidential employee, so that would exclude them. But ultimately the bureau will decide.”

The stipulation form was approved unanimously by the city council to be sent to the Bureau of Mediation Services. The city was required to complete and submit the form by Friday, May 31.

