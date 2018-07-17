Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd City Council Discusses Historic Water Tower’s Future

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd City Council met Monday night at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the future of the Historic Water Tower in Downtown Brainerd. Recently, stucco has begun flaking and falling off the tower, which is listed on the U.S. National Registry of Historic Places.

“The big topic is the water tower. Both literally, however you look at it, it’s the biggest topic we have tonight,” said Dave Pritschet, Brainerd City Council President. “We’ve been having some issues with stucco coming down again and so now, we have to revisit and see where we’re going to go from here.”

The tower, which is almost 100 years old, underwent a series of restorative chipping projects in 2014.

The city discussed different plans of action, which include adding a roof on the existing structure, adding a concrete dome replica to the tower, repeating the restorative projects that were done four years ago, or demolishing it all together.

“The option that we really want to avoid if at all possible is demolition. There are a couple of rehabilitation repair options that are available, but the price tag on them is quite high. We’re talking about $2.5 million for those so, you know, I think if we can find a way to get the money and get a plan to be able to preserve the water tower, that would be the best of all worlds,” Pritschet added.

The meeting had many more people in attendance than usual. The audience consisted of many community members who attended in order to voice their opinion to save the water tower.

“It’s worth saving because it’s a Brainerd icon and every town in Minnesota has its own thing and at the town when you come in,” said Sharon Prindle, who attended the meeting. “Brainerd has to have the water tower, so I don’t want to see it go.”

At Monday’s meeting, the City Council looked to establish a sense of direction for the future of the tower, as well as generate a timeline for when the changes will occur.

“I don’t want to see it go, if there’s any way at all of saving it,” Prindle added. “Once it’s gone, you can’t bring it back.”

The Historic Water Tower was completed in 1922 and was retired from use in 1959.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Parts Of Soo Line Trail Damaged In Remer

Highway 84 South Of Longville To Close For Repairs On June 12

Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier Reopens A Little Bit Shorter

Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier Damaged By High Winds

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Latest Story

Roaring Twenties Come Back To Brainerd With Barnstormers Tour

Old cars, barbershop quartets, and best of all, 1920s biplanes, were all present at the American Barnstormers tour in Brainerd. “We want people
Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Roaring Twenties Come Back To Brainerd With Barnstormers Tour

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

New MN ID's Make Debut

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Parts Of Soo Line Trail Damaged In Remer

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

Crow Wing County Man Dies From Fallen Tree

Posted on Jul. 16 2018

#OnlyInMN Monument Leaves Impact On Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.