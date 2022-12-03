Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Discusses 2023 Levy at Budget Workshop

Lakeland News — Dec. 3 2022

The Brainerd City Council held a budget workshop recently to discuss working funds, debt, and capital funds for the 2023 levy and budget.

The preliminary levy was certified at a little under $7 million, which is a 9.5% increase from 2022. This is largely due to a lawsuit settlement the city must pay out to five former full-time fire fighters.

The council would like to see a 3% levy increase for 2023, which would ultimately lower taxes.

“So we looked at the estimated market value, and the tax capacity of the city for the last couple of years,” said Brainerd finance director Connie Hillman. “We’ve seen a modest increase, but the preliminary 2023 shows a 22% change in our estimated market value, which equates to almost a 25% increase in the city’s tax capacity. That is a huge increase, but that explains why we can have an almost 10% increase in the levy, and have a decrease in our tax rate.”

Council members will present a budget with a 3% levy increase in a public hearing, which is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Focus: Crossing Arts Scholarship Fund Lets Kids Take Art Classes for Free

Bemidji Organizations, Aitkin Co. Receiving Child Care Grants from DEED

Jack Pine Brewery Supports Brainerd Adult Day Service with ‘Pints for a Purpose’

Downtown Brainerd Shops Warm Up for Small Business Saturday with Black Friday Sales

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.