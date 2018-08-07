Brainerd City Council Denies Mini Pig Request
The Brainerd City Council voted 4-2 to deny a request to allow mini pigs within the Brainerd city limits during their meeting Monday, July 6.
Brainerd resident Daniel Wahl had previously asked the city if its ordinance regarding animals could be amended after he placed a down payment on a Juliana piglet without realizing they were not allowed in the city limits.
The council first heard argument against the amendment from Kathy Deuel, a Brainerd resident and neighbor of Wahl during the public hearing.
Council members Hilgert, Badeaux, Lambert, and Stunek voted to deny the motion, with Pritschet and Johnson voting in favor of allowing the miniature pigs. Councilman Bevans recused himself as Wahl is his employee.
