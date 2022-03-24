Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Considering Simplified Zoning Code

Ryan BowlerMar. 23 2022

The Brainerd City Council conducted the first reading of an updated zoning code Monday, which was re-written and narrowed down by about 75 pages from the original zoning code.

The main change to the code is a new format that allows zoning districts to focus more on developing the physical character of each area by trimming down the number of zones all together. Ultimately, six zones were removed completely.

The revised zoning code is a modernized version of the current code. Ultimately, the planning commission wants property owners to be able to achieve their goals for their property in a simpler and hassle-free way.

Mayor Dave Badeaux reminded council members to thoroughly review the document to make sure everything is fully understood. The council will conduct a public hearing on the code before moving onto the second reading during their next meeting on April 4th.

