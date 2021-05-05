Brainerd City Council Confirms New Police Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

First there was a new police chief, then there wasn’t. Then there were hopes of another, and he backed out. After a process that has lasted longer than a year, the city council finally has their new police chief.

The Brainerd City Council gathered for their monthly meeting last night, and they confirmed Mike Bestul as the new Brainerd Police Chief.

With the background check and 90-day probation period still looming, council members hope they’ll have officer Bestul confirmed in the coming months.

