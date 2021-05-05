Lakeland PBS

Brainerd City Council Confirms New Police Chief

Chris BurnsMay. 4 2021

First there was a new police chief, then there wasn’t. Then there were hopes of another, and he backed out. After a process that has lasted longer than a year, the city council finally has their new police chief.

The Brainerd City Council gathered for their monthly meeting last night, and they confirmed Mike Bestul as the new Brainerd Police Chief.

With the background check and 90-day probation period still looming, council members hope they’ll have officer Bestul confirmed in the coming months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Firefighters Battle House Fires in Bemidji and Baxter Over the Weekend

Busy Three Weeks for Brainerd Public Schools as COVID-19 Numbers Decline

Essentia Health in Brainerd Offers More COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-ins

Time to Go Fast Again at Brainerd International Raceway

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.