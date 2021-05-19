Brainerd City Council Chooses Ojibwe-Designed Babe for Downtown

“Babe the Waabigwan Ox” has been chosen as the design for the Babe statue in Downtown Brainerd.

The design comes from 15-year old Aiyana Beaulieu. The floral design was chosen out of nine submissions, according to the Brainerd City Council.

Waabigwan is the Ojibwe word for “flower,” and Beaulieu’s floral patterned Babe is inspired by Ojibwe beadwork.

Members from the Chamber of Commerce, City of Brainerd, Crossing Arts Alliance, and Destination Downtown Business Coalition reviewed the submissions.