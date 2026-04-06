Apr 7, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd City Council Approves Year-Round Permit for Homeless Shelter

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Beds at The Bridge on 7th Overnight Shelter in Brainerd. (Lakeland News File)

Brainerd City Council members have voted to allow a homeless shelter in the city to remain open throughout the summer.

Bridges of Hope first requested a year-round permit in April 2025 for The Bridge on 7th Overnight Shelter, and the council then voted only to allow a permit for the shelter to be open from September through April. But at last night’s city council meeting, council members voted unanimously to allow a year-round permit.

Bridges of Hope Executive Director Jana Shogren addressed the council’s previous concerns about safety and discussed a new public safety plan the shelter has developed with the help of Brainerd Police Chief John Davis. Lakeland News will be taking a closer look at the changes the shelter has made to address the concerns the council had with the year-round permit a year ago.

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