Feb 6, 2026 | By: Daniel Pursell

Brainerd City Council Approves Project to Renovate Fire Station

On Monday, the Brainerd City Council approved a $380,000 project to renovate the Brainerd Fire Station.

The fire station was originally built in 1983 and has not seen significant changes to the building since a training room was added in 2002. According to Brainerd Fire Department officials, the renovations will allow the department to respond more quickly to calls and help attract new firefighters.

“Whether they’re working from here remotely, whether they’re here working out, or just in between appointments, they’re stopping in here and they’re around,” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes of their firefighters. “With them being around, it obviously decreases our response time getting a truck out the door. So it’s just encouraging them to be here and be part of the department.”

Construction is slated to begin in May, with renovations expected to be completed early next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

lakeview early learning center render thumbnail

02-06-2026

Community

New Childcare Center To Open in Walker at Site of Former Restaurant

aron lee melton kristi ann fox thumbnail

02-06-2026

Crime

2 From Aitkin County Charged in Precious Metals Counterfeiting Case

bsu for the north fundraising campaign sign sqk

02-06-2026

Education & Government

Bemidji State’s ‘For the North’ Presidential Tour Continues Into Northeast MN

lakes area christian fellowship construction thumbnail

02-06-2026

Community

Lakes Area Christian Fellowship Building New Fellowship Hall in Brainerd