Brainerd City Council Approves Project to Renovate Fire Station

On Monday, the Brainerd City Council approved a $380,000 project to renovate the Brainerd Fire Station.

The fire station was originally built in 1983 and has not seen significant changes to the building since a training room was added in 2002. According to Brainerd Fire Department officials, the renovations will allow the department to respond more quickly to calls and help attract new firefighters.

“Whether they’re working from here remotely, whether they’re here working out, or just in between appointments, they’re stopping in here and they’re around,” said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes of their firefighters. “With them being around, it obviously decreases our response time getting a truck out the door. So it’s just encouraging them to be here and be part of the department.”

Construction is slated to begin in May, with renovations expected to be completed early next year.