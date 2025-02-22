Brainerd City Council Approves Lower Same-Day Transit Fares

The City of Brainerd will be lowering same-day transit fares after the Brainerd City Council approved the change during its meeting this week.

While ridership in Brainerd took a dip overall in 2024, the year-end analysis for Brainerd’s transit system showed that daily ridership increased during the fourth quarter of the year, indicating 30 new riders each month.

The council voted to knock same-day fares down from $6 to $5, while keeping the current $3 fee for booking ahead of time.

“Early on in the year, the transit department had some significant challenges,” Brainerd City Council Member Tad Erickson said. “However, they did end the year with a positive net revenue, enough so that they were able to put some money in reserves, potentially make some investments in software, and this recommendation of reducing the same-day fare from $6 to $5.”

The city also plans on buying new technology software for the transit system this spring.