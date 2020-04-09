Brainerd City Council Appoints Dave Badeaux as New Mayor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd City Council members have appointed Dave Badeaux as the new mayor of Brainerd. Badeaux, who was appointed on Monday, April 6th, was in the running with four other applicants and served as a city council representative before accepting his new position.

Badeaux was sworn into his new position as mayor through a video conference after Ed Menk announced his retirement in February. Badeaux says he loved being a councilman but wanted to do more to keep the community informed about important issues.

Badeaux is the executive director of Brainerd Community Action, and he says his position will help him in his new role as mayor.

