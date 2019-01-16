Lakeland PBS
Brainerd City Council And Brainerd Industrial Center Reach Agreement On Mill Avenue Park

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 16 2019
The Brainerd City Council has reached an agreement with the owner of the Brainerd Industrial Center to keep Mill Avenue Park up and running.

The Brainerd City Council met yesterday and approved a new lease agreement that will allow the city to use the land occupied by Mill Avenue Park for the next two years. The council held a special meeting last night with the owner of the Brainerd Industrial Center, Mike Higgins, to review the lease terms. The city will pay $10,000 per year for the next two years to lease the park facilities.

“We’re very happy that we have a couple years to work on what we want to do on the south end of the property where the hockey rinks are and the two small fields. It gives us some time to work on a private-public partnership with the parks board to figure out a possible new park or park expansion across the road at Mill Park,” explained Mike Higgins, Brainerd Industrial Center owner.

After the two-year lease is up, Higgins hopes to work with the city to possibly redevelop Mill Avenue Park into a multi-purpose sports complex.

