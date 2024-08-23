Aug 23, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay
Brainerd City Administrator Reacts to Latest on Labor Negotiations with Public Utility Union
On Wednesday, the City of Brainerd issued a press release stating that the city and the IBEW Local 31 Public Utility Union will be going to arbitration to settle both parties’ ongoing labor dispute. We sat down with Brainerd City Administrator Nick Broyles to get the city’s reaction.
We also contacted IBEW Local 31 leadership, but under the advice of their attorney, they declined an interview.